ATC Coin Price Down 42.3% Over Last Week (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $5,832.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00758653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012063 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029601 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,572,744 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.