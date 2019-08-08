Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 14.07%. Astronics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Astronics updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 112,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Astronics has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other Astronics news, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,357.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $516,870. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Astronics by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 228,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Astronics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Astronics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

