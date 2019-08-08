Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Jeremy Welter Acquires 15,000 Shares

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) COO Jeremy Welter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,491.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160. Ashford Inc has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $95.58.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the fourth quarter valued at $798,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

