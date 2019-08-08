Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

ARTX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Arotech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Arotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Arotech stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 368,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94. Arotech has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Arotech had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter worth $63,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter worth $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arotech by 141.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arotech in the first quarter worth $78,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

