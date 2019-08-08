Argus Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Argus has a total market cap of $686.00 and $6.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argus has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002781 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00158711 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003637 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00042263 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Argus

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.