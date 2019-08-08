Argentum Market Capitalization Tops $76,226.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $76,226.00 and $18.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,062,791 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

