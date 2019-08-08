Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
In related news, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,343 shares of company stock worth $1,120,078 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RCUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,928. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $293.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 613.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
