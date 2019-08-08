Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,343 shares of company stock worth $1,120,078 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,928. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $293.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 613.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

