Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ACA opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $54,045,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

