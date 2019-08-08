Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $723.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.28 million.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 301,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,958. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 112,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $10,211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 218,178 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 5.3% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 475,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

