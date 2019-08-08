ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

ARCB traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 212,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,435. The stock has a market cap of $732.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

