ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

ARC Group WorldWide Inc (NASDAQ:ARCW) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.15. ARC Group WorldWide shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 6,359 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32.

ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter. ARC Group WorldWide had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

