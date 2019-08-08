Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.73.

PETX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.76 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Get Aratana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 64,346.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PETX remained flat at $$4.92 on Friday. Aratana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.