Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Aramark also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 202,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,965. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.