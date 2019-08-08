Aquabounty Technologies’ (AQB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

“ Second Quarter Results. An operating loss of $4.0 million fell below our estimated loss of $2.8 million, driven largely by sequential increases in G&A from $2.0 million in the first quarter to $3.1 million in the second quarter. We believe some of the increases were one time in nature, although we believe our prior OpEx estimates in advance of commercialization were too light.



 Production Schedule On Track. With AquAdvantage Salmon (AAS) in the Indiana and Rollo Bay grow out facilities, we continue to expect initial harvests by the end of 2020. A one-time harvest of conventional salmon is also expected in the third quarter of 2020. We look for a regular introduction of AAS into the grow out phase which should enable year-round harvest.



 What Is Next? With production now underway in both facilities, we believe management is focused on securing buyers for the initial harvest and making preliminary estimates on future expansion. The commercial team is being developed, highlighted by the introduction of CCO David Melbourne Jr in the quarter. We believe expansion plans will be formally announced as commercial revenues are realized and will initially be an expansion of the current Indiana facility.



 Initial AAS Buyer The Next Major Catalyst. We believe a formal announcement of the first buyers of AAS will represent a significant catalyst for the stock. With the first harvest of AAS anticipated in the third quarter of 2020, we expect buyers to commit around the Spring of 2020. We expect investors on the sideline are awaiting this announcement, and thus believe as buyers are secured and visibility of revenue is enhanced that shares will make a meaningful and sustainable movement upward.,” National Securities’ analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AQB. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,269. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.24. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

