Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.45

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 669665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 23.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 133.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 25.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

