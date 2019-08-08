Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,797,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 3,399.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,618,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 4th quarter worth $47,303,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,367,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 12,238,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 856,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 856,662 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. 84,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,945. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Aqua America has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

