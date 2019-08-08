Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 224.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

APYX traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 440,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,143. The company has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apyx Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 222,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

