Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,322. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 37.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $572,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

