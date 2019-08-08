Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.16–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.44 million.Appian also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.55–0.51 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.40. Appian has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $43.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Appian from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.59.

In related news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $610,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,835 shares of company stock worth $4,717,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.