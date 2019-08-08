Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.97. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

