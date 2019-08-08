Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 571,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 121,326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 176,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

