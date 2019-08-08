Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to post sales of $400.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.56 million and the highest is $411.00 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $517.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

NYSE APO traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,618. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -161.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -876.19%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

