Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Receives $48.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

AIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 214.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 42.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 607,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,780. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

