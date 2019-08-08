AO World (LON:AO) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AO World from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AO World from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital raised AO World to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.72).

AO opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.92) on Monday. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 68.80 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.20 ($1.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.29. The company has a market cap of $336.47 million and a P/E ratio of -18.53.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

