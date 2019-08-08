ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.21 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.98-6.28 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $205.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,699. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $215.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.50.

In other ANSYS news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

