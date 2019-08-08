ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR alerts:

AHCHY opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.76. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.