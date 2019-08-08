Angkor Gold (CVE:ANK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Angkor Gold Corp (CVE:ANK) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.

Angkor Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Cambodia. The company explores for gold and base metals. It has five exploration licenses covering an area of 983 square kilometers in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company holds interests in the Banlung, Oyadao, Oyadao South, Andong Meas, and Koan Nheak properties.

