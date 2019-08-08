ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANCN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $11.50.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.