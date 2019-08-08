Analyzing Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) & Its Peers

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS: CZFS) is one of 266 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Citizens Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 27.01% 13.22% 1.28% Citizens Financial Services Competitors 22.63% 10.90% 1.21%

1.7% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $64.49 million $18.03 million 11.50 Citizens Financial Services Competitors $1.45 billion $275.40 million 7.78

Citizens Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Financial Services Competitors 2806 7621 5519 336 2.21

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Citizens Financial Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

