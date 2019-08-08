Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) PT at €93.25

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.29 ($107.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

WCH stock traded up €4.02 ($4.67) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €69.50 ($80.81). 223,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 52 week high of €130.25 ($151.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

