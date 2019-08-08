Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $33.63

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 660,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.86%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

