Analysts Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $166.64

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,126,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $2,912,316.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,901,373 shares in the company, valued at $438,513,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $11,423,733 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,094,000 after buying an additional 133,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 138.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

