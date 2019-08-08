Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 182 ($2.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/31/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/29/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/22/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/9/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/25/2019 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/13/2019 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

TW traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 148.70 ($1.94). 7,249,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.20. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.84 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

