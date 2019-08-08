Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

7/29/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

7/26/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/25/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Axalta Coating Systems is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.09. 1,386,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.85. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Axalta Coating Systems Ltd alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $12,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 492,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,739,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,733,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,119,000 after purchasing an additional 148,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,984,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.