Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,276.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,307 shares of company stock worth $1,906,267. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Western Union by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 54.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 3,507,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

