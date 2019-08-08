Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $24.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Omeros reported sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,391%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $114.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $131.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.25 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Omeros by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Omeros by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Omeros by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Omeros by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 270,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.98. Omeros has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

