Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.32 EPS

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 23 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carriage Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 71,959 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $409.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

