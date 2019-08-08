Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.32 EPS

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Carriage Services an industry rank of 23 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
CSV stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $409.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.
