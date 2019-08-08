Analysts Expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Brokerages expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce sales of $5.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $69.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $107.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.42 million, with estimates ranging from $2.76 million to $27.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Agenus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agenus by 80,579.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 2,093,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,745. The stock has a market cap of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.