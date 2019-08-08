Analysts Anticipate William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. William Lyon Homes reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of WLH stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 510,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,915. The stock has a market cap of $640.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

