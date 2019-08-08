Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 24,263,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,839,891. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

