Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,719,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,244,000 after purchasing an additional 970,130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 13.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 711,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.32. 138,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.