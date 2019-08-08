Analysts Anticipate EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EP Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EPEG) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EP Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). EP Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EP Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EP Energy.

Get EP Energy alerts:

EP Energy (NASDAQ:EPEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EP Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of EPEG remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,034. EP Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EP Energy (EPEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.