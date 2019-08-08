Analysts Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post sales of $582.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.70 million and the highest is $584.56 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $549.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.98. 2,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,852. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.97.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

