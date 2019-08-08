Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPH opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $911.19 million, a P/E ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $134,350.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.