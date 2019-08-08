Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 117,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,001 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $134,350.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. 3,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,915. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $911.19 million, a PE ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.