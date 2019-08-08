Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.41.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.76. 82,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,819. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

