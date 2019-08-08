Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Trading 12.5% Higher

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, 131,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 110,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $99.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.66.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources LTD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.