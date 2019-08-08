American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.98

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.98 and last traded at $218.97, with a volume of 112087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,249 shares of company stock valued at $47,920,992. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

