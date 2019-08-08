American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.16% of American Public Education worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,882. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research downgraded American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

