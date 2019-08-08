American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) EVP Hunter Gregg Strader Acquires 2,000 Shares

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) EVP Hunter Gregg Strader acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $71,340.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $680,619.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMNB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.83. 1,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.01. American National BankShares Inc has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American National BankShares by 509.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in American National BankShares by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares during the second quarter worth $214,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in American National BankShares during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American National BankShares during the first quarter worth $262,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMNB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American National BankShares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

